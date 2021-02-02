The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast - Season 4 Episode 3: Douglas Murray. Douglas Murray and I discuss, among other topics, the collapse of grand narratives on the left and the right alike, the potential … More





Douglas Murray and I discuss, among other topics, the collapse of grand narratives on the left and the right alike, the potential for the resultant explanatory and motivational void to be filled by more radical ideological ideas, and the dangers posed by the mutual recrimination that all-too-frequently characterizes relationships across the left-right divide.



