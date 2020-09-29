Home
Mass For Shut Ins 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time October 4, 2020
fatherjeffrey
42 minutes ago
Mass For Shut Ins for the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time October 4, 2020. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Ron Puhalla, lector/cantor.
