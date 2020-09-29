He clashes with moderator minutes into Biden debate: 'I guess I'm debating you now'

TheIndependent on September 30 2020 Donald Trump has interrupted his rival, Joe Biden, throughout the first moments of their first presidential debate while talking over moderator Chris Wallace, as … More

TheIndependent on September 30 2020 Donald Trump has interrupted his rival, Joe Biden, throughout the first moments of their first presidential debate while talking over moderator Chris Wallace, as he struggled to ask a question on healthcare. "I guess I'm debating you, not him," the president said to Mr Wallace, referencing his opponent. As Mr Wallace began asking a second question within the first 15-minute segment, the president continued to talk over Mr Biden. “Please allow me to ask the questions, I’m the moderator of this debate,” Mr Wallace said.