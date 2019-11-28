Italy: Second Bishop Desecrates Holy Communion to Please Adulterers

Vittorio-Veneto Bishop Corrado Pizziolo, Italy, announced what he calls a “novelty,” to wit, that certain couples, "who do not fully live Christian marriage," may get access to "sacramental participation.”
He writes in his diocesan weekly L'Azione that his sacrilege will be at the end of an “accompanying route” by a priest or the bishop.
Pizziolo is after Bishop Renato Marangoni the second bishop in northern Italy this week to start delivering Communion to adulterers.
Contemptuously, Pizziolo said that he will do this despite the "indignados" (Spanish: "outraged"), among which will be Jesus Christ and Saint Paul.
Picture: Corrado Pizziolo © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsKbcnnbwnsc
Clicks148
- Report
Social networks