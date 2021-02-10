Nice Inheritance: Nuncio Pulls Head Out of Noose

After nine years, Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, the Apostolic Nuncio in Congo, and his brother Guido, a real estate developer, made a plea bargain in an investigation for money laundering and tax evasion.
As a condition to dismiss the charges, the prosecutors aks for the confiscation of 7 million (!) Euro.
The matter started in the 1990s, when their father Gerolamo managed a maxi smuggling of meat from Argentina. In order to bring the profits back to Italy, his sons used a complex network of offshore companies.
The final step was reached, when in September 2015, Archbishop Balestrero, then Apostolic Nuncio in Colombia, made a “donation” of 4 million Euro to his brother in Italy.
The Balestrero family is explaining the plea bargain not as an admission of guilt but by “a difficulty in finding the relevant documentation.”
Through his lawyers, the archbishop declared that there was “no money laundering,” but only an inheritance accepted "in advance."
