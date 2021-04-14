Despite repeated warnings from health workers about the urgency of the situation, German lawmakers are mired in a fierce political debate over restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic. A new law … More

Despite repeated warnings from health workers about the urgency of the situation, German lawmakers are mired in a fierce political debate over restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic. A new law to fight COVID-19 is in the works, and a decision is due Friday. But Doctors on the front line are frustrated. The question remains: How many more Germans have to die, before lawmakers do something substantial to stop the surge of COVID-19? DWNews