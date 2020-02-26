Clicks24
Remember that you are Dust
"O God, who desire not the death of sinners, but their conversion, mercifully hear our prayers and in your kindness be pleased to bless + these ashes, which we intend to receive upon our heads, that we, who acknowledge we are but ashes and shall return to dust, may, through a steadfast observance of Lent, gain pardon for sins and newness of life after the likeness of your Risen Son. Who lives and reigns for ever and ever. Amen." – Blessing of ashes on Ash Wednesday.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
