Catholic Daily Mass Readings and Reflections March 28, 2021 CapFriar

Catholic Daily Mass Readings and Reflections: Today March 28, 2021, Friday of the Fourth Week of Lenten Season. Today’s first reading is from Isaiah 50: 4-7; the second reading is from Philippines 2: 6-11 and Gospel Reading is from Mark 11: 1-10.



Book of Isaiah 50,4-7.

The Lord GOD has given me a well-trained tongue, That I might know how to speak to the weary a word that will rouse them. Morning after morning he opens my ear that I may hear;

And I have not rebelled, have not turned back.

I gave my back to those who beat me, my cheeks to those who plucked my beard; My face I did not shield from buffets and spitting.

The Lord GOD is my help, therefore I am not disgraced; I have set my face like flint, knowing that I shall not be put to shame.



Psalms 22(21),8-9.17-18a.19-20.23-24.

All who see me scoff at me;

they mock me with parted lips, they wag their heads:

"He relied on the LORD; let him deliver him,

let him rescue him, if he loves him."



Indeed, many dogs surround me,

a pack of evildoers closes in upon me;

They have pierced my hands and my feet;

I can count all my bones.



They divide my garments among them,

and for my vesture they cast lots.

But you, O LORD, be not far from me;

O my help, hasten to aid me.



I will proclaim your name to my brethren;

in the midst of the assembly I will praise you:

"You who fear the LORD, praise him;

all you descendants of Jacob, give glory to him;

revere him, all you descendants of Israel!"



Letter to the Philippians 2,6-11.

Christ Jesus, though he was in the form of God, did not regard equality with God something to be grasped.

Rather, he emptied himself, taking the form of a slave, coming in human likeness; and found human in appearance,

he humbled himself, becoming obedient to death, even death on a cross.

Because of this, God greatly exalted him and bestowed on him the name that is above every name,

that at the name of Jesus every knee should bend, of those in heaven and on earth and under the earth,

and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.