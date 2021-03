Dozens gathered in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, March 25, for the fifth annual International Gift of Life Walk. The crowd was smaller and people were more distant than in years past, but they're … More

Dozens gathered in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, March 25, for the fifth annual International Gift of Life Walk. The crowd was smaller and people were more distant than in years past, but they're all connected by a common goal: to end abortion. CurrentsNews