 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks1
Love EWTN
Catholic Sphere - 2021-03-16 - Saints Spotlight: St. Joseph & St. Patrick James Day, Tracey Harkin, & Fr. Ezra Sullivan join Brian Patrick in discussing the Holy Father’s Year of Saint Joseph and …More
Catholic Sphere - 2021-03-16 - Saints Spotlight: St. Joseph & St. Patrick

James Day, Tracey Harkin, & Fr. Ezra Sullivan join Brian Patrick in discussing the Holy Father’s Year of Saint Joseph and the feast of Saint Patrick. They bring you a global perspective on what it means to be a Catholic in today’s world.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up