WATCH: Church defies city restraining order despite threats of mass arrests and armed guards

Rob McCoy of Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Newbury Park, California told LifeSite correspondent Lisa Stover today that the “draconian” measures imposed by the state are “an overreach” and that he has no intention of closing his church. “If your doors are closed because you have a fear of man instead of a reverential fear of God, then you have to measure that and take a look at it.” Read more: www.lifesitenews.com/news/watch-church-de…