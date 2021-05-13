HHS Transgender Policy, Jerusalem Violence & More | EWTN News Nightly | Monday, May 10, 2021 On EWTN News Nightly tonight: The US Department of Health and Human Services announced today a new … More





On EWTN News Nightly tonight: The US Department of Health and Human Services announced today a new policy that officials say will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in health care. However, the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, argues against the policy, stating " This is bad for patients, doctors, and religious liberty." China is defending its handling of a rocket booster that burned up over the Indian Ocean. Author of "The Coming Collapse of China" and "The Great US-China Tech War," Gordon Chang, tells us more about this, why the story is troubling and if the US is right to say that China has failed to meet responsible standards in handling space debris. The head of the Archdiocese of San Francisco, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, wrote a letter saying pro-abortion politicians who are Catholic should not present themselves for Holy Communion. Archbishop Cordileone shares why he wrote the letter and what the response has been so far. And finally this evening, the Catholic and Orthodox Churches almost always celebrate Easter on different days. Nevertheless, there is a chance that might change. President of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, Cardinal Kurt Koch, tells us why the Orthodox and Roman Catholic Rites follow different liturgical calendars.