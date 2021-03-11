American Rescue Plan on its Way to President Joe Biden’s Desk for Signature this Friday Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden released a statement on the passage of the American Rescue Plan saying… More





Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden released a statement on the passage of the American Rescue Plan saying in part: “This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation – the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going – a fighting chance.” The president will sign the American Rescue Plan this coming Friday according to White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki. She called the nearly two trillion dollar bill—that Republicans have shredded for being too costly and unfocused—“The most progressive bill in American history.” Also on Wednesday, the situation on the US southern border: Is hope causing the surge? One ambassador explains that connection, while adding that the border is closed. One lawmaker calls it a crisis. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: American Rescue Plan on its Way to President Joe Biden’s Desk for Signature this FridayWednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden released a statement on the passage of the American Rescue Plan saying in part: “This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation – the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going – a fighting chance.” The president will sign the American Rescue Plan this coming Friday according to White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki. She called the nearly two trillion dollar bill—that Republicans have shredded for being too costly and unfocused—“The most progressive bill in American history.” Also on Wednesday, the situation on the US southern border: Is hope causing the surge? One ambassador explains that connection, while adding that the border is closed. One lawmaker calls it a crisis. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly