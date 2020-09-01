The crèche is no less the school of inner life than the cross. We start with the manger, we end with the cross; one contains the elements, the other contains the consumption. And as in all science the elements are the most important and necessary, let us do our study of the crèche, and apply ourselves to express in our conduct what it teaches. Let us contemplate the Word made flesh, the Son of God who became a little child. Let us see what its inner dispositions are in the birth; consider the outer apparatus of his birth, and which are those he calls to the nursery.It is the love of his Father, it is the love of men that has drawn him to earth. The feeling that occupies and fills his heart is to offer himself as a holocaust to his Father to repair his glory and save the human race; St. Paul, after David, teaches us. As you entered the world, said this apostle, he said: The sacrifices and victims of the old law did not please you, but you gave me a body. That is why I said: Here I come, to accomplish, oh my God! your will. And what will? an infinitely rigorous will, according to which he had to take care of our sins and carry the weight of divine justice. So by born this will, he submits to it with love. From the cradle, he contemplates the cross, he sighs after the cross, and his first desire is to die attached to it to appease his Father and redeem us.Let us learn from this that the cross is the great object of inner life, that the first thing God presents to us is the cross; that the first feeling of a heart that is given to God, is the acceptance of the cross. Now, who says the cross says an oblivion, an entire loss of ourselves in God; a perfect sacrifice of all our interests to think only of God's interests. He knows only how far this sacrifice must go, since it is he who proposes it to us, who inspires us the courage to accept it and gives us the strength to accomplish it. But on our part we must not put any limits in it; it must be accepted in its entirety and without any restrictions; it must be constantly considered and sighed after its fulfilment, as Jesus Christ did.But why be born a little child? Why not come into the world as Adam in the state of man does? It was up to him, no doubt, but he had his reasons for preferring the state of childhood. And the main reason was that he wanted to teach us that, as long as we give ourselves to God, we must put at our feet all judgment, every will, every own force; it is necessary to recover in the smallness, in the weakness, in the imbecility of a child; everything that has gone before must be destroyed, and enter a new state, a new life, of which God alone is the principle? And what is this life? perfect dependence on grace, simplicity, obedience. Let us see Jesus Christ nascent: he worships his Father as perfectly in the cradle as on the cross. But all his adoration is contained in the heart: he says nothing, he does nothing, he is like annihilated; and it is in this very annihilation that the perfection of his homage is. Let us conceive of this, we who constantly complain of being before God as brutes, without thought, without word, without action. This state, which is the death of self-esteem, is incomparably more pleasing to God than anything our mind, heart and mouth could express more sublimely. To remain silent before God, to humiliate himself, to annihilate before him, to be in his presence as if one were not, is the perfect worship in spirit and truth. What does God need from our lights and feelings that only feed a secret pride and vain complacency in ourselves? The closer our oration is to that of Jesus as a child, the lower and lower it will be in our eyes, the more it will be raised in the eyes of God.Let's move on to the outer appliance of his birth. Rejected in all hotels, Marie is reduced to retiring to a stable; this is where the Son of God is born, in the midst of poverty, humiliation and suffering. A crib filled with a little straw takes its place as a cradle, poor diapers envelop it; in the middle of the night, in the harshest season of the year, in a place open to all winds, his tender and delicate body is exposed to the insults of the air. No one attends his birth; we don't give him any help, no relief.What an entry into the world for the Son of God, for the one who comes to redeem the world, and who from the beginning of things was announced to our first parents for the liberator of the human race! Who would have ever thought that he would have chosen for him a birth so poor, so obscure, so suffering! But let this birth be instructive for those whom the Holy Ghost gives birth to inner life! She gives them in this divine child an accomplished model of the three virtues that must now be their inseparable companions; perfect detachment from all the goods of the earth, to the point of embracing the most rigorous penance, God willing. Thus, sovereign contempt of all the honours of the earth, to the point of wishing not only to be ignored by the world, but to be the waste of it; absolute renunciation of all the pleasures of the earth, to the point of devoting one's body to all kinds of mortification. This is what the nascent Jesus Christ teaches his inner children. What he chose at the nursery, he loved it, he practiced it all his life. He has always been poor, living off the work with his hands, not even having a place to rest his head; it has always been or unknown to the world, or is slandered, contempt, persecution of the world. He refused all pleasures and he suffered in his private life and in his public life all the corporal punishments attached to it. His death brought together in the highest degree the practice of these three virtues. So let us embrace them as soon as we enter spiritual life and never part with them.Who are finally those whom Jesus admitted to his manger? It is a remarkable thing that none of them appeared to be called to it by a heavenly voice or a miraculous sign. This teaches us that in order to enter the inner way, of which the manger is the beginning, we need a divine vocation, and that no one can enter it on his own. But we can bring from us some preparation for this vocation, and for that our provisions must be the same as that of the shepherds and the magi.We must therefore be simple, poor-minded, small as shepherds; that we have a great righteousness of heart, that we live in innocence, or that we have made an absolute divorce from sin. It is still for the ordinary people of a common condition, of an obscure and withdrawn life, of people ignored and despised of the world, whom God calls to inner life. Moreover, the shepherds even watched over their flocks at night: what marks that vigilance and attention to oneself, fear of God, flight from opportunities, the delicacy of consciousness, prepare us for the vocation of heaven. They listened attentively to the speeches of the Angels; they added faith to it without thinking or reasoning; they left everything and left immediately to see the Newborn Child. Thus the soul must listen carefully to what God says to him in his heart, believe in his word with a submissive and blind faith, leave everything to follow promptly and faithfully the instinct of grace.In the person of the Magi, the great and the learned are also called to the manger, but the great humble, detached from everything, ready to sacrifice everything to answer The call of God: scholars without smugness, without presumption, docile to the divine light, before which they silence all reasoning. Such were a Saint Louis, a Saint Augustine, so many Saints of both sexes, distinguished by the brilliance of their birth and their dignity, or by the extent of their genius and knowledge.The character of Herod, the Pharisees, priests and doctors of the law, makes us known who Jesus rejects and who, for their part, make no use of the ordinary means that grace provides them to know and practice inner life.(From the Manual of Inner Souls)