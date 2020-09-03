Downside Abbey (1935)

Full title reads: "DOWNSIDE ABBEY - Consecrated by the Prince Primate of Hungary". Somerset, the West Country. Pan down the Abbey Church of Downside - procession of priests in white robes leaving he … More

Full title reads: "DOWNSIDE ABBEY - Consecrated by the Prince Primate of Hungary". Somerset, the West Country. Pan down the Abbey Church of Downside - procession of priests in white robes leaving he Church. People around the church looking on. This is the ceremony of Consecrating the Church. Procession of Benedictine priests passing the camera. Several shots of the church. His Eminence, Cardinal Seredy (sp?) the Prince Primate of Hungary, going around the church splashing walls with Holy Water, procession of priests behind him. Cardinal blessing the church - he is rasing the church to the dignity of the Minor Basilica, informs voice-over. Several High Catholic Priests taking part in ceremony. Line of priests in black robes, praying. Cardinal kneeling in preyer before entering the church followed by other priests. FILM ID:837.16 A VIDEO FROM BRITISH PATHÉ. EXPLORE OUR ONLINE CHANNEL, BRITISH PATHÉ TV. IT'S FULL OF GREAT DOCUMENTARIES, FASCINATING INTERVIEWS, AND CLASSIC MOVIES. www.britishpathe.tv FOR LICENSING ENQUIRIES VISIT www.britishpathe.com British Pathé also represents the Reuters historical collection, which includes more than 136,000 items from the news agencies Gaumont Graphic (1910-1932), Empire News Bulletin (1926-1930), British Paramount (1931-1957), and Gaumont British (1934-1959), as well as Visnews content from 1957 to the end of 1984. All footage can be viewed on the British Pathé website. www.britishpathe.com