Saint Sebastian crowned



"Excelling in godly zeal, you gathered a band of martyrs from which you shone as a star. The arrows that wounded your body, O Sebastian, pierced the hearts of the enemy. Therefore Christ has glorified you!" Today, 20 January, is the feast of Pope St Fabian and St Sebastian, martyrs. St Sebastian is patron of athletes, soldiers, archers, and was invoked for protection against pestilence. Detail of a painting by Benozzo Gozzoli in the collegiate church of Santa Maria Assunta, in San Gimignano. The work as commissioned by the city government in February 1465, six months after the plague epidemic.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr