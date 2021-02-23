Crazy Swiss: Communion Dropped In Letter-Boxes

In Saint Gall diocese, Switzerland, pastoral workers distributed Holy Communion in letterboxes at the beginning of the March 2020 Coronavirus curfew, Stefan Kiesewetter, 30, a Vienna born pastoral worker in Au, Saint Gall, told Kath.ch (February 21).Through this practice, the pastoral workers wanted to respect a sanitary distancing.Surprisingly, Saint Gall Markus Büchel who is known for his homosexualist and anti-Catholic stances, ordered the pastoral workers to avoid a mere “Communion delivery service.”Kiesewetter explains that home communion should be integrated into prayer in order to create “a spiritual and religious atmosphere.”