320. Grace and peace

Our first pope Peter wishes us what we also want to wish each other:“May grace and peace be yours in abundance through knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord.” 2 Peter, chapter 1, verse 2“May grace and peace be yours!” Grace and peace to all, but also knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ! The more we engage in Jesus’s “knowledge”, the more our faith rises in humility and charity for every person who meets with us on the road.As for any realization, Peter invites us to the effort of reception, to the effort to be there. We can read it slowly:Make every effort to supplement your faith with virtue, virtue with knowledge, knowledge with self-control, self-control with endurance, endurance with devotion, devotion with mutual affection, mutual affection with love. 2 Peter, chapter 1, verses 5 to 7There is a clear progression of faith in what Peter describes to us. In short, virtue serves and leads to know God. Virtue is the door that opens to conversion and progression through sincere and lived faith.Knowing God gives us control on our thoughts, our senses, our language, our actions, in order to live humbly and to edify our neighbour.Self-control brings balance and perseverance, endurance.Piety and virtue develops shoulder to shoulder with perseverance.Fraternity is the fruit of piety. Fraternity is intimately linked to Love. It is the mission that God proposes to us.We embark on a virtuous life to join a Loving meeting in God, Love that forms and ends the loop: virtue - knowledge of God - self-control - perseverance - piety - fraternity - love. May we commit ourselves to repeat it and live it, in a loop, in order to stretch out our heart, to bind it to Love and thus to obtain eternal life. By knowing God.Book: The heart’s missionNormand Thomas