Pope Francis Accepts Resignation of Archbishop of Minsk, Belarus | EWTN News Nightly Less than two weeks after Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk was allowed to return to Belarus after a four-… More





Less than two weeks after Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk was allowed to return to Belarus after a four-month exile due to having spoken in defense of protesters following a disputed presidential election, the Vatican announced Sunday that Pope Francis had accepted the archbishop's resignation on his 75th birthday. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to share his analysis on why the archbishop was barred from his country. Even though the resignation is not a surprise and follows Church law, Flynn discusses what else is known about the situation and who will replace Archbishop Kondrusiewicz as the head of the Archdiocese of Minsk. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Pope Francis Accepts Resignation of Archbishop of Minsk, Belarus | EWTN News NightlyLess than two weeks after Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk was allowed to return to Belarus after a four-month exile due to having spoken in defense of protesters following a disputed presidential election, the Vatican announced Sunday that Pope Francis had accepted the archbishop's resignation on his 75th birthday. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to share his analysis on why the archbishop was barred from his country. Even though the resignation is not a surprise and follows Church law, Flynn discusses what else is known about the situation and who will replace Archbishop Kondrusiewicz as the head of the Archdiocese of Minsk. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly