Saint Agatha



"May the Virgin Martyr Saint Agatha implore your compassion for us, O Lord, we pray, for she found favour with you by the courage of her martyrdom and the merit of her chastity. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Agatha. Coffered ceiling with a carved image of St Agatha in the church of Sant'Agata de' Goti in Rome.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr