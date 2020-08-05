Flashback to 2018, Cardinal Napier as hater of the Old Latin Mass

Napier: "Looking at this pictures reminds me of my childhood some 70 years ago. That was a time when there was a universe between the Clergy especially Bishops and Lay Faithful! Some might call it … More

Napier: "Looking at this pictures reminds me of my childhood some 70 years ago. That was a time when there was a universe between the Clergy especially Bishops and Lay Faithful! Some might call it the age of supreme Clericalism. To me it’s a reminder of what we should never ever be again!"



And, "The point is Jesus was not in the Temple where similar sacred liturgy was celebrated, he was with the people especially those considered to be outcasts or even worse sinners! The Church today is more with the latter than the former. That’s my life experience!"