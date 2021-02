Invocations from the Chaplet of Acts of Love

from the Raccolta (favored by Pope Pius VII)



I intend to love Thee with that love with which Thou lovest Thyself; and since that is impossible, grant me, O my God, of Thy tender pity, that I may love Thee as far as I know how and am able, and as much as Thou art pleased that I should love Thee. Amen and amen.