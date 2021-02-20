« By this everyone will know that you are my disciples,if you love one another. »(John 13:35)We cannot just let ourselves be loved ...God expects a response from us in return.He wants our participation by making usable to love, so do we.When he says:“ Give them some food yourselves. ”It's not just limited to bread.Love overflows from us when we receive it.This is clear proof that a personallows himself to be inhabited and loved by God.There it is, the real conversion ...There it is, the real transformation.There it is, true sanctification ...There it is, the miracle!We accept to love, in our turn, with His Heart!