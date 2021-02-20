Space Exploration Takes a New Step as the Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars | EWTN News Nightly NASA has completed the riskiest step yet in a quest to discover if life ever existed on Mars. Yesterday… More





NASA has completed the riskiest step yet in a quest to discover if life ever existed on Mars. Yesterday, Perseverance, became the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to land on the red planet. NASA's Perseverance rover is now sending images back from Mars, after a six month journey there. Inside NASA's control center in Pasadena, California, they were on the edge of their seats, as the Mars rover attempted landing. Perseverance needed to slow down from 12,000 miles per hour to zero in just seven minutes, in order to land safely, and it did. This is the fifth and most sophisticated rover NASA has ever sent to Mars. The mission is to gather data and look for signs of ancient life in a crater that once contained a lake, nearly four billion years ago. At the same time, the focus is on the future. Steve Jurczyk, the Acting NASA Administrator, states they are "preparing for human missions to Mars... so this one step along the way of our journey to accomplish that goal." Before calling it a day, the rover blasted its first tweet from the Martian surface. It read simply, "I am safe on Mars, perseverance will get you anywhere." Correspondent, Mark Irons reports.