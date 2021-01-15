Heavy rain hit São Paulo Brazil and flooded the streets. The Brazilian state of São Paulo experienced heavy rains. In this regard, floods occurred in many places in the state, including in Sao Paulo … More





The Brazilian state of São Paulo experienced heavy rains. In this regard, floods occurred in many places in the state, including in Sao Paulo itself. According to forecasters, the rains will continue, which may further complicate the situation in the region.



Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:

1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:

2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.

3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Thunderstorm, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall, Snow Storm;

4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:

5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade, Falling meteor:

6) Unexplained natural phenomena.



World Flood Playlist:



Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry":



The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.



#SãoPaulo

#Flood

#Chuva

#Brazil Heavy rain hit São Paulo Brazil and flooded the streets.The Brazilian state of São Paulo experienced heavy rains. In this regard, floods occurred in many places in the state, including in Sao Paulo itself. According to forecasters, the rains will continue, which may further complicate the situation in the region.Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Thunderstorm, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall, Snow Storm;4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade, Falling meteor:6) Unexplained natural phenomena.World Flood Playlist: youtube.com/…u59qtNLYn5-8CpPZnRKI-JkVtBaP5x Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry": youtube.com/…annel/UCp2Ld1eSnZjiWbOd4sQOp6Q The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.