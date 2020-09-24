Home
World Over - 2020-09-24 - Robert Royal with Raymond Arroyo
Love EWTN
4 hours ago
ROBERT ROYAL, editor in chief of TheCatholicThing.org discusses the Catholic news of the week and his new book, Columbus and the Crisis of the West.
