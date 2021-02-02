Bad Memory: Francis Calls For “Synodal Process” In Italy

The Italian dioceses must begin a "national synodal process,” Francis told the Italian Bishops' National Catechetical Office in a January 30 address.
Francis recalled the National Church Assemblies which are held in Italy about every ten years since 1976. The last one was in Florence in 2015.
Last year, Francis still said in reference to Germany that it was "extremely sad" to see a community taking the wrong way by thinking that the Church is built up through meetings “as if it were a political party.”
Changes cannot be made according to a majority or a minority “like a Synod, the synodal path,” Francis said then.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsFgpayqjkvi
Clicks48
- Report
Social networks