Coronavirus: US Diocese Is Waking Up

Brooklyn Diocese filed an October 8 lawsuit against the State of New York for violation of the First Amendment which guarantees the free exercise of religion (DioceseOfBrooklyn.org).Executive coronavirus orders have left Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, 76, with "no other option" than to go to court as he disagrees with the imposed capacity limits,“Our churches can accommodate many worshippers, and to reset our Mass capacity to 10 people maximum in the red zone and 25 people in the orange zone, with no significant cases, impedes our right to worship.”