Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota Vetoes Bill Banning Transgender Women from Female Sports

The Governor of South Dakota has effectively vetoed a bill that would have banned transgender women and girls from female sports. Supporters say the measure would have protected female athletes at all levels and they pointed to similar legislation in three other states. Critics said the proposal discriminated against the transgender community. General Counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, Kristin Waggoner, joins to tell us about this proposal and why she supported it. Waggoner shares what reasons South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gave for not supporting it. The governor issued two executive orders regarding women's sports. The general counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, discusses whether those will help and if they go far enough. Arkansas, Mississippi and Idaho have measures in place similar to what South Dakota was considering. Waggoner gives insight into whether any other states are considering similar measures. On a different note, another lawsuit has been filed against Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cake Shop, Waggoner gives us an update on that matter.