Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-04-20 - Listening to God Pt. 15 Fr. Mitch Pacwa continues his discussion of interior discernment and introduces the Spiritual Exercises of St. … More

Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-04-20 - Listening to God Pt. 15



Fr. Mitch Pacwa continues his discussion of interior discernment and introduces the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius Loyola, SJ, as a helpful guide.