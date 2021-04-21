Clicks3
Love EWTN
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-04-20 - Listening to God Pt. 15

Fr. Mitch Pacwa continues his discussion of interior discernment and introduces the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius Loyola, SJ, as a helpful guide.
