EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-04-08 | FULL EPISODE

The Texas Senate passed a wave of pro-life bills this Holy Week – we speak with Texas State Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr., a Catholic and pro-life Democrat, about his bill to guard against the expansion of chemical abortion drugs. We also hear from Jessica Colón, the Women Speak Out PAC Texas State Director, about how these six pro-life bills in Texas can have national repercussions. Archbishop Joseph Naumann, Chairman of the USCCB's Pro-Life Committee, opens up about his family's personal tragedy –his father was murdered when he was an unborn baby – and how that has shaped his consistent pro-life convictions, including his call to abolish the death penalty. Popular Univision anchor Jorge Ramos recently advanced his abortion views during an interview with El Salvador's vice president – Catherine Hadro 'Speaks Out'. And New Zealand will now offer paid leave to couples suffering the loss of a child from stillbirth or miscarriage – Catholic writer Leah Libresco Sargeant shares her reaction and insight as a mother who has experienced miscarriage. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.