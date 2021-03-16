Bishops Pressure For Vaccines While Catholic Doctors Warn

Days after a Catholic doctors association urged Kenyans to shun Covid-19 vaccines, the country's bishops called the vaccines “an act of charity,” TheTablet.co.uk reports (March 10).Kisumu Archbishop Philip Anyolo, the president of the Kenyan Bishops, believes that “the common good calls for vaccination.” The bishops will make the church's health care facilities network available to support the vaccine rollout.In early March, the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association with about 1000 members headed by Dr Stephen Karanja called the vaccines unnecessary and experimental, “It is important to keep the words of Bill Gates in mind all the time, that the world is overpopulated, that we will not go back to normal until the majority of the world population is vaccinated.”Karanja pointed out that Gates is not a medical doctor, “It seems there is something Gates has invested that requires the whole world to be vaccinated to succeed. What the investment (was) remains a million dollar question.“Archbishop Anyolo countered that the Catholic doctors cannot and should not purport to speak in the name of the Catholic Church. However, according to the principle of subsidiarity, regarding vaccines, Catholic doctors speak more for the Church than Catholic bishops.