March 14 The First Reading breski1

March 14 The First Reading

2nd book of Chronicles 36,14-16.19-23.

In those days, all the princes of Judah, the priests and the people added infidelity to infidelity, practicing all the abominations of the nations and polluting the LORD'S temple which he had consecrated in Jerusalem.

Early and often did the LORD, the God of their fathers, send his messengers to them, for he had compassion on his people and his dwelling place.

But they mocked the messengers of God, despised his warnings, and scoffed at his prophets, until the anger of the LORD against his people was so inflamed that there was no remedy.

They burnt the house of God, tore down the walls of Jerusalem, set all its palaces afire, and destroyed all its precious objects.

Those who escaped the sword he carried captive to Babylon, where they became his and his sons' servants until the kingdom of the Persians came to power.

All this was to fulfill the word of the LORD spoken by Jeremiah: "Until the land has retrieved its lost sabbaths, during all the time it lies waste it shall have rest while seventy years are fulfilled."

In the first year of Cyrus, king of Persia, in order to fulfill the word of the LORD spoken by Jeremiah, the LORD inspired King Cyrus of Persia to issue this proclamation throughout his kingdom, both by word of mouth and in writing:

"Thus says Cyrus, king of Persia: 'All the kingdoms of the earth the LORD, the God of heaven, has given to me, and he has also charged me to build him a house in Jerusalem, which is in Judah. Whoever, therefore, among you belongs to any part of his people, let him go up, and may his God be with him!'"



Psalms 137(136),1-2.3.4-5.6.

By the rivers of Babylon

we sat mourning and weeping

when we remembered Zion.

On the poplars of that land

we hung up our harps.



There our captors asked us

for the words of a song;

Our tormentors, for a joyful song:

"Sing for us a song of Zion!"



But how could we sing a song of the LORD

in a foreign land?

If I forget you, Jerusalem,

may my right hand wither.



May my tongue stick to my palate

if I do not remember you,

if I do not exalt Jerusalem

beyond all my delights.