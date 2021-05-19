Clicks33
Sr. Maria Imma Mack (Josefa Mack) risked her life every week by purchasing flowers at Dachau while smuggling in food and supplies to the prisoners. She also brought out letters to the outside world and also brought the liturgical necessities for the only ordination of a priest in a concentration camp, that of Bl. Karl Leisner. What a heroic woman! HeroicLives
das buch "warum ich azaleen liebe"
habe ich, es ist sehr gut geschrieben
Sunamis 49