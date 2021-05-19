Sr. Maria Imma Mack (Josefa Mack) risked her life every week by purchasing flowers at Dachau while smuggling in food and supplies to the prisoners. She also brought out letters to the outside world … More

Sr. Maria Imma Mack (Josefa Mack) risked her life every week by purchasing flowers at Dachau while smuggling in food and supplies to the prisoners. She also brought out letters to the outside world and also brought the liturgical necessities for the only ordination of a priest in a concentration camp, that of Bl. Karl Leisner. What a heroic woman! HeroicLives