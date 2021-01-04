Saint Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton, Historic Catholic Converts. classiccatholicaudiobooks on Dec 28, 2017 Father Connor, historian for the diocese of Scranton, Pennsylvania, traces the lives of British… More

classiccatholicaudiobooks on Dec 28, 2017 Father Connor, historian for the diocese of Scranton, Pennsylvania, traces the lives of British, American, French and German believers who, through God’s grace, made the spiritual and intellectual journey to Rome. These are biographical sketches and conversion life stories.

Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton, S.C., (August 28, 1774 – January 4, 1821) was the first native-born citizen[1] of the United States to be canonized by the Roman Catholic Church (September 14, 1975).[2] She established the first Catholic girls' school in the nation in Emmitsburg, Maryland, where she also founded the first American congregation of religious sisters, the Sisters of Charity.

The remainder of her life was spent in leading and developing the new congregation. Mother Seton was described as a charming and cultured lady. Her connections to New York society and the accompanying social pressures to leave the new life she had created for herself did not deter her from embracing her religious vocation and charitable mission. The greatest difficulties she faced were actually internal, stemming from misunderstandings, interpersonal conflicts and the deaths of two daughters, other loved ones, and young sisters in the community.

She died on January 4, 1821, at the age of 46. Today, her remains are entombed in the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg, Maryland, United States of America.

By 1830, the Sisters were running orphanages and schools as far west as Cincinnati and New Orleans and had established the first hospital west of the Mississippi in St. Louis.

Elizabeth Ann Seton was beatified by Pope John XXIII on March 17, 1963. The pope said on the occasion, “In a house that was very small, but with ample space for charity, she sowed a seed in America which by Divine Grace grew into a large tree.”

Pope Paul VI canonized her on September 14, 1975, in a ceremony in St. Peter's Square.[1] In his words, “Elizabeth Ann Seton is a saint. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton is an American. All of us say this with special joy, and with the intention of honoring the land and the nation from which she sprang forth as the first flower in the calendar of the saints. Elizabeth Ann Seton was wholly American! Rejoice for your glorious daughter. Be proud of her. And know how to preserve her fruitful heritage.”

Her feast day is January 4, the eleventh day of Christmastide.

Elizabeth Seton is the patron saint of seafarers.