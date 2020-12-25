Hospital El Salvador: a novel paradigm of intensive care in response to COVID-19 in Central America. Article for Lancet Global Health (the world's oldest and best-known general medical journals. It … More

Article for Lancet Global Health (the world's oldest and best-known general medical journals. It was founded in 1823)

Creating Hospital El Salvador represents a unique approach, as most countries in the region opted to set up temporary hospitals.

Hospital El Salvador was the first hospital with a negative pressure ICU in El Salvador and currently has 200 high-flow nasal cannulae (HFNC) machines. Pioneering this type of respiratory support in the country was a vital addition to patient care as HFNC might delay the need for intubation or ventilator use.