Allegedly Over 1,600 "Religious Leaders" Endorse Biden

A US group called VoteCommonGood.com announced on Friday that they had gathered “over 1600” signatures of [left-radical] religious leaders for Joseph Biden.
The “Catholic” representative on VoteCommonGood.com’s staff is Patrick Carolan, the executive director of the Franciscan Action Network which is affiliated with the Franciscan Order.
A featured anti-Trump signee is Sister Simone Campbell who belongs to the Sisters of Social Service who wants to keep abortion “legal.”
As could be expected, the group received a flattering coverage from The New York Times. The names of the signees are kept secret.
Picture: Simone Campbell, © Bruce C. Cooper, CC BY-SA, #newsLaviraqkxo
