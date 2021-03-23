Photos of Immigrant Children Released as White House Dispatches Help to Solve Border Crisis The White House announced Monday it has dispatched several top officials to Mexico and Guatemala to get … More





The White House announced Monday it has dispatched several top officials to Mexico and Guatemala to get what many call "the crisis" at the Southwest border under control. Many children are stuck in government buildings with nowhere to go. In a statement released today, the White House said the officials will "develop an effective and humane plan of action to manage migration." Meanwhile former President Donald Trump, whose border wall, the current administration stopped building upon taking over in January, said the Biden White House is "in way over their heads and taking on water fast." White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.