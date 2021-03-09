Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation Discusses Concerns About Current COVID Relief Bill The Biden administration's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan is one step closer to reality. Research … More





The Biden administration's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan is one step closer to reality. Research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, Joel Griffith, joins us to talk about this COVID relief bill. Last week, Griffith called this measure a smoke screen that robs future generations. He tells us more about that and also what changes, if any, the Senate made to the bill before passing it. There are fears passing the bill will lead to the highest inflation in decades, the research fellow explains the process of how inflation works and what makes this different. With pro-life groups being concerned about abortion funding in this bill, Griffith discusses those concerns and shares the amount of money included for groups like Planned Parenthood in the bill. He also gives his insight into what the chances are the bill will be sent to President Joe Biden in its current form. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation Discusses Concerns About Current COVID Relief BillThe Biden administration's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan is one step closer to reality. Research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, Joel Griffith, joins us to talk about this COVID relief bill. Last week, Griffith called this measure a smoke screen that robs future generations. He tells us more about that and also what changes, if any, the Senate made to the bill before passing it. There are fears passing the bill will lead to the highest inflation in decades, the research fellow explains the process of how inflation works and what makes this different. With pro-life groups being concerned about abortion funding in this bill, Griffith discusses those concerns and shares the amount of money included for groups like Planned Parenthood in the bill. He also gives his insight into what the chances are the bill will be sent to President Joe Biden in its current form. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly