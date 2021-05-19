May 20 The First Reading breski1 Acts of the Apostles 22,30.23,6-11. Wishing to determine the truth about why Paul was being accused by the Jews, the commander freed him and ordered the chief … More

May 20 The First Reading



Acts of the Apostles 22,30.23,6-11.

Wishing to determine the truth about why Paul was being accused by the Jews, the commander freed him and ordered the chief priests and the whole Sanhedrin to convene. Then he brought Paul down and made him stand before them.

Paul was aware that some were Sadducees and some Pharisees, so he called out before the Sanhedrin, "My brothers, I am a Pharisee, the son of Pharisees; (I) am on trial for hope in the resurrection of the dead."

When he said this, a dispute broke out between the Pharisees and Sadducees, and the group became divided.

For the Sadducees say that there is no resurrection or angels or spirits, while the Pharisees acknowledge all three.

A great uproar occurred, and some scribes belonging to the Pharisee party stood up and sharply argued, "We find nothing wrong with this man. Suppose a spirit or an angel has spoken to him?"

The dispute was so serious that the commander, afraid that Paul would be torn to pieces by them, ordered his troops to go down and rescue him from their midst and take him into the compound.

The following night the Lord stood by him and said, "Take courage. For just as you have borne witness to my cause in Jerusalem, so you must also bear witness in Rome."



Psalms 16(15),1-2a.5.7-8.9-10.11.

Keep me, O God, for in you I take refuge;

I say to the LORD, "My Lord are you."

O LORD, my allotted portion and my cup,

you it is who hold fast my lot.



I bless the LORD who counsels me;

even in the night my heart exhorts me.

I set the LORD ever before me;

with him at my right hand I shall not be disturbed.



Therefore my heart is glad and my soul rejoices,

my body, too, abides in confidence

because you will not abandon my soul to the netherworld,

nor will you suffer your faithful one to undergo corruption.



You will show me the path to life,

fullness of joys in your presence,

the delights at your right hand forever.