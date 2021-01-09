Is Francis an Enemy of Dogs and Cats?

Enpa, an Italian animal protection agency, has invoked Francis “in the name of St Francis.”The reason: A 1976 regulation forbids tenants of apartments belonging to the Vatican “to keep dogs or other farmyard animals” – this including chicken and goats.Enpa president Carla Rocchi is dismayed, "You, who chose the name of the Poor Man of Assisi, should put an end to this anachronism." Rocchi is certain that the prohibition doesn’t reflect Francis’ “feelings and the depth of his soul."She explains to him that the regulation may lead to the forced separation from loved ones, “especially in this sad moment of pandemic.”