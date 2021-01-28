Clicks2
Auschwitz- Birkenau Concentration Camp Block 11 regular cells, dark cells, or standing cells punishment place © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk Source: Catholic Church (England and Wales) on FlickrMore
Auschwitz- Birkenau Concentration Camp
Block 11 regular cells, dark cells, or standing cells punishment place © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk
Source: Catholic Church (England and Wales) on Flickr
Block 11 regular cells, dark cells, or standing cells punishment place © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk
Source: Catholic Church (England and Wales) on Flickr