Clicks2
Priester singt Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht. Priester singt Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht Video: Marc Jarabe Audio Production: Elias Stejskal Location : Wiener Christmas Saloon wienerchristmassalon.at…More
Priester singt Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht.
Priester singt Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht
Video: Marc Jarabe
Audio Production: Elias Stejskal
Location : Wiener Christmas Saloon wienerchristmassalon.at /Inhaberin des Wiener Christmas Salons/
Thank you Anita Gosztola for the awesome location. It was great time filming there in the basement.
My dear loving people Iam so happy to present to you the most famous song in this world - Silent night in its original version (Austrian German)
A broken church organ was the reason "Silent Night" was created
On the Christmas Eve, 1818. Joseph Mohr, the young priest who wrote the lyrics, played the guitar and sang along with Franz Xaver Gruber, the choir director who had written the melody.
The composition evolved, and is translated into over 300 languages with many different arrangements for various voices and ensembles.
For me this is personally a very special song because ion two reasons . Firstly, it involves as priest who wrote the lyrics and secondly, the instrument guitar which in those days was a bit controversial instrument when played in the church. The guitar (or the stringed instrumenst that led to the evolvement of the guitar) did not belong to the church´s music scene. It was considered as a worldly instrument used by Troboudours and court musicians. And for the first time it came to the limelight telling the world even a small instrument could also be used to sing the praises of the Lord. I feel thankful and happy that Iam a guitarist.
While recording the song I accidentally placed the capo at the wrong fret and recorded the guitar tracks. I wanted to sing it in C major which was already so high for me and ended up having the track in Db major. I thought to myself what a blunder. I cannot do this song this year. But then, Elias told me we could try recording it in Db and pumped in confidence . At the end it turned out to be such a satisfying experience. I was really filled with joy when I first heard the mixed version . Thank you Elias for your friendship and for walking the journey together. The long hours of our recording sessions are slowly but steadily yielding fruits. Thank you Marc for the fine video. You are always awesome and do a great job. Marc lets his camera talk and remains silent .
Silence is golden
During this year where everything is more or less a Silent night I wish you all peace and joy during this beautiful time of the year. May Jesus the small babe who was born for us bless us .
Lets keep up the positive vibes and wish you good health .
Please subscribe to my channel / Bitte abonniert den Kanal und teilt das Video! Es kostet nichts
youtube.com/…annel/UCAisf4KcQ34jnFHAIsKdWjw
Please click the Subtitle button for ENGLISH SUBTITLES
Spread nothing but love and peace.
Euer Sandesh Manuel
Meine Adresse : Franziskanerplatz 4
Wien 1010, Österreich
Email : sandsguitar@yahoo.co.in (Ihr könnt jeder zeit schreiben, ich werde mich riesig freuen von euch zu hören)
Website : sandeshmanuel.com
Instagram : instagram.com/accounts/login/
Facebook : gloria.tv/…97403631075820/&_fb_noscript=1
***********************
#SandeshManuel#silentnight#Katholischelieder#stillenacht
Priester singt Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht
Video: Marc Jarabe
Audio Production: Elias Stejskal
Location : Wiener Christmas Saloon wienerchristmassalon.at /Inhaberin des Wiener Christmas Salons/
Thank you Anita Gosztola for the awesome location. It was great time filming there in the basement.
My dear loving people Iam so happy to present to you the most famous song in this world - Silent night in its original version (Austrian German)
A broken church organ was the reason "Silent Night" was created
On the Christmas Eve, 1818. Joseph Mohr, the young priest who wrote the lyrics, played the guitar and sang along with Franz Xaver Gruber, the choir director who had written the melody.
The composition evolved, and is translated into over 300 languages with many different arrangements for various voices and ensembles.
For me this is personally a very special song because ion two reasons . Firstly, it involves as priest who wrote the lyrics and secondly, the instrument guitar which in those days was a bit controversial instrument when played in the church. The guitar (or the stringed instrumenst that led to the evolvement of the guitar) did not belong to the church´s music scene. It was considered as a worldly instrument used by Troboudours and court musicians. And for the first time it came to the limelight telling the world even a small instrument could also be used to sing the praises of the Lord. I feel thankful and happy that Iam a guitarist.
While recording the song I accidentally placed the capo at the wrong fret and recorded the guitar tracks. I wanted to sing it in C major which was already so high for me and ended up having the track in Db major. I thought to myself what a blunder. I cannot do this song this year. But then, Elias told me we could try recording it in Db and pumped in confidence . At the end it turned out to be such a satisfying experience. I was really filled with joy when I first heard the mixed version . Thank you Elias for your friendship and for walking the journey together. The long hours of our recording sessions are slowly but steadily yielding fruits. Thank you Marc for the fine video. You are always awesome and do a great job. Marc lets his camera talk and remains silent .
Silence is golden
During this year where everything is more or less a Silent night I wish you all peace and joy during this beautiful time of the year. May Jesus the small babe who was born for us bless us .
Lets keep up the positive vibes and wish you good health .
Please subscribe to my channel / Bitte abonniert den Kanal und teilt das Video! Es kostet nichts
youtube.com/…annel/UCAisf4KcQ34jnFHAIsKdWjw
Please click the Subtitle button for ENGLISH SUBTITLES
Spread nothing but love and peace.
Euer Sandesh Manuel
Meine Adresse : Franziskanerplatz 4
Wien 1010, Österreich
Email : sandsguitar@yahoo.co.in (Ihr könnt jeder zeit schreiben, ich werde mich riesig freuen von euch zu hören)
Website : sandeshmanuel.com
Instagram : instagram.com/accounts/login/
Facebook : gloria.tv/…97403631075820/&_fb_noscript=1
***********************
#SandeshManuel#silentnight#Katholischelieder#stillenacht