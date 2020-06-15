The Powerful Catholic Conversion Story of Jim Wahlberg | The Catholic Talk Show

In this episode of The Catholic Talk Show, the guys are joined by filmmaker Jim Wahlberg, the big brother of Mark & Donnie Wahlberg, who shares his powerful conversion story. Episode 90: In this … More

In this episode of The Catholic Talk Show, the guys are joined by filmmaker Jim Wahlberg, the big brother of Mark & Donnie Wahlberg, who shares his powerful conversion story. Episode 90: In this episode, we will discuss: • How drugs and alcohol ended him up in prison • How a visit from Mother Theresa in prison changed his life • How a Catholic prison Chaplin "hustled" him • His work to combat opioid addiction • His upcoming book "The Big Hustle" and film "What About The Kids" • and much more