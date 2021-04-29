Church Defeats Intolerant Far-Left Mayor

The Society of PiusX may build a church in Meylan (Grenoble Metropolitan Area), France.PiusX has been running a priory and a primary school in Meylan since 1992. So far, they never encountered difficulties. Meylan's previous centre-right mayor granted them permission to build a church in 2018.However, a new far-left mayor who was elected in 2020, and his leftwing party went to court to stop the project. Their request was rejected by the Grenoble administrative court on 15 April (ValeursActuelles.com, 27 April).The far-left ideologists are now demanding the French government and parliament to prevent the church from being built. There is a large Capuchin monastery in Meylan, which was dissolved in 1972 and sold to the city. The church is now an exhibition hall.