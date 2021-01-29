How small investors taught Wall Street a lesson. The shares of GameStop soared by 2000% this month - when small investors on an internet forum decided to teach Wall Street a lesson. WION's Palki … More

The shares of GameStop soared by 2000% this month - when small investors on an internet forum decided to teach Wall Street a lesson. WION's Palki tells you how experienced traders were outplayed by amateurs in their own game.