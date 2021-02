Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary. “Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee!" No creature has ever said anything that was more pleasing to me, nor will anyone ever be able to find or say …

Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary.“Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee!" No creature has ever said anything that was more pleasing to me, nor will anyone ever be able to find or say to me anything that pleases me more.- Our Lady to St MechtildeJoyful Mysteries: Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays from Advent until the start of Lent.The Rosary playlist: youtube.com/…Ts5t3raaq-CY1XHG3-FB7Q2KJ_0ZQL