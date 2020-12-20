Please take a moment now and pray for the success of legal proceedings against LeRoy Carhart. Two women who aborted their children while he was present at his late-term abortuary nearly died in the … More

Please take a moment now and pray for the success of legal proceedings against LeRoy Carhart. Two women who aborted their children while he was present at his late-term abortuary nearly died in the process back in May, 2020. The attending surgeon had to email the attending staff because of the trauma caused by seeing the condition of these two women.