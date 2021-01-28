Do you think the strategy / tactics of Gandhi (in the early 1900's) would continue to be as effective against the COVID restrictions / measures in these Neo-Pagan times? This writer thinks his strat… More

Do you think the strategy / tactics of Gandhi (in the early 1900's) would continue to be as effective against the COVID restrictions / measures in these Neo-Pagan times? This writer thinks his strategy would be less effective as the society has abandoned natural law ethics, jettisoned the principles of Christian morality, forgotten the importance of the cardinal virtues (especially prudence & justice) and rejected the foundations of Catholic culture & Western civilization.