EWTN News Nightly | Friday, March 26, 2021

On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: 18 Republican Senators are documenting what they are witnessing along the US-Mexico border. The group of Senators say the Biden administration outlawed any media from attending, but that isn't stopping the Senators from using their own cellphones. New Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and new Office of Management and Budget Deputy Director Shalanda Young took their Oaths of Office this morning in Washington. With their new positions, Pro-Life advocates fear expanded abortion access, fewer abortion restrictions, and possibly the dismantling of the Hyde Amendment. A group of religious sisters have launched two new initiatives to give women more of a voice in the Catholic Church. Sister Patricia Murray, joins to share why they started the two hashtags EWTN News Nightly | Friday, March 26, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: 18 Republican Senators are documenting what they are witnessing along the US-Mexico border. The group of Senators say the Biden administration outlawed any media from attending, but that isn't stopping the Senators from using their own cellphones. New Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and new Office of Management and Budget Deputy Director Shalanda Young took their Oaths of Office this morning in Washington. With their new positions, Pro-Life advocates fear expanded abortion access, fewer abortion restrictions, and possibly the dismantling of the Hyde Amendment. A group of religious sisters have launched two new initiatives to give women more of a voice in the Catholic Church. Sister Patricia Murray, joins to share why they started the two hashtags #YouAreMySister and #SistersEmpoweringWomen , and what the response has been so far. With Holy Week approaching, Pastor of Saint John Neumann Parish in the Archdiocese of Washington, Monsignor Robert Panke, joins us to discuss the devotion known as the Stations of the Cross. On the eve of the fifth anniversary of the death of Mother Angelica, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the EWTN Global Catholic Network, Michael Warsaw, joins us to share how her legacy continues. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly